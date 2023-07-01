Pakistan to send security delegation to India to inspect ICC World Cup 2023 venues

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Pakistan will face India in Ahmedabad in ICC World Cup 2023

Pakistan are set to send a security delegation to India to inspect ICC World Cup 2023 venues. Pakistan last played in India during ICC T20 World Cup 2016 and will have a thorough security inspection before allowing Babar Azam-led team to travel to India.

Due to tense diplomatic relations between two neighboring nations, it's not unusual to send a delegation to ensure security and safety for players, officials, and traveling fans. A source from Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry revealed that the government will decide to send the security delegation to India once the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman is elected.

"The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup," a source from Inter-Provincial Coordination said. "Before any tour to India, it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India."

He also confirmed that the delegation will interact with Indian officials and will visit all venues before submitting their report to PCB.

"The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans, and media, who will go for the tournament. The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns," he added.

Pakistan will kick off their ICC ODI World Cup 2023 campaign against a Qualifier 1 team at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on October 6. They will clash against India in a high-voltage clash at Ahemedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15 and will play their other group-stage games at Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

Pakistan's men's national football team recently visited India after five years to participate in the ongoing South Asian Football Federation Championship 2023 (SAFF Cup) after receiving approval from both India and Pakistan's government.

Pakistan's complete schedule for ODI World Cup 2023:

October 6: Pakistan vs Qualifier 1 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

October 12: Pakistan vs Qualifier 2 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad

October 15: Pakistan vs India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

October 20: Pakistan vs Australia at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa at Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

November 4: Pakistan vs New Zealand at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

November 12: Pakistan vs England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata

