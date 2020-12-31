Pakistan to play 10 bilateral series in 2021: PCB chief

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez

Pakistan will engage in 10 bilateral series next year apart from the World T20 Cup assignment, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has said.

Mani said in a podcast that Pakistan had lined up 10 bilateral series in the new year and would play around nine Tests, 20 ODIs and 39 T20 matches as there would be no shortage of cricket for players.

"New Zealand are coming over before the World T20 Cup. Next in is England to play two T20 matches and both teams will then leave for the event in India," he said.

Mani said South Africa had sent their delegation to Pakistan to assess the Covid-19 protocols and security arrangements and they have agreed to send their team in January for two Tests and three T20 matches.

According to details, New Zealand will first come over in September-October to play three ODIs and three T20 internationals before leaving for the World Cup.

The day the New Zealand team leaves for India, England will reach Pakistan for their two T20 matches. Mani said the board was totally behind the national team management of head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, coaches, Waqar Younis and Younis Khan and the support staff.

"I don’t think we can have a better management and support staff. We have the best and it can’t be better. We have also started inducting elite former players into our high performance centre and domestic cricket teams."

Mani also said that the board realised that Misbah could only work with the available resources and overall selection has been fair. "Misbah is not alone; he has the support of Waqar and Younis Khan and all of them are people who have played and done well everywhere for Pakistan."

The PCB chief also made it clear that Pakistan had got no financial benefit from sending its team to England in the summer but it was a decision taken after much thought for the sake of world cricket in the pandemic.

He also said the England Cricket Board had approached the PCB themselves for the short tour to Pakistan and the decision to hold the series later in the year was taken to ensure England’s full strength side came to Pakistan.

"All these positive things happening are only possible when the management in the board is professional." Mani also said that the Board was working on methods to slowly allow back crowds to matches in coming days.