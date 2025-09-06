Pakistan to host South Africa in all-format series, Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium gets first ODI in 17 years South Africa will tour Pakistan for an all-format series starting in October-November 2025. The World Test Championship winners will play the Men in Green in a two-match Test series in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Pakistan will be kicking off their new World Test Championship cycle by hosting South Africa in a two-match series that will be played in October 2025. The Men in Green will also host the Proteas in six white balls games in what will be an all-format tour on Pakistani soil.

The first test between Pakistan and the current WTC champions will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from October 12 to 16, before the second clash at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from 20 to 24 October.

This will be Pakistan's first Test series since their 1-1 draw against West Indies earlier in January. Meanwhile, South Africa are touring Pakistan for a Test series after four years, with their last outing being a Pakistan 2-0 win.

Following the two red-ball games, the Men in Green and the Proteas will lock horns in six white-ball games: three T20Is and three ODIs.

The T20Is kick in first with the three clashes being played on October 28, 31 and November 1. Rawalpindi will host the first match, followed by the other two in Lahore.

The ODIs will begin from November 4, with the other two being played on November 6 and 8. All three matches will be played in Faisalabad as the Iqbal Stadium will host its first ODI match in 17 years.

Speaking on the all-format series, PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said, "We are looking forward to welcoming South Africa for the opening series of our ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign. Starting the new cycle against the current Test champions will provide quality cricket for our players and fans."

"The return of ODI cricket to Faisalabad after 17 years is a special moment. Iqbal Stadium holds a proud place in our cricketing history, and we are excited to bring international cricket back to this part of the country," he added.

South Africa tour to Pakistan schedule:

12-16 October – First Test at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

20-24 October – Second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

28 October – First T20I at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

31 October – Second T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 November – Third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

4 November – First ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

6 November – Second ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

8 November – Third ODI at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad