Pakistan to face UAE and Afghanistan in T20I tri-series ahead of Asia Cup, schedule announced Pakistan, Afghanistan, and the UAE are all set to take on each other in a T20I tri-series that is set to kick off on August 29. The three sides will hope to accelerate their preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 through the series.

New Delhi:

In a major announcement, Pakistan, the UAE, and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in a T20I tri-series. The series will kick off on August 29 and will end on September 7. All the games of the series will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

It is worth noting that the three sides will take on each other twice in the six-match group stage; the teams that finish in the top two will then take on each other in the final on September 7. The series opener will see Afghanistan taking on Pakistan on August 29, which will be followed by the UAE taking on Pakistan on August 30.

The sides will be hoping that the tri-series proves to be a series that helps them better prepare themselves for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, which will kick off on September 9.

Pakistan hope to continue top form ahead of tri-series

Speaking of Pakistan’s form ahead of the tri-series, in the side’s last seven T20Is, Pakistan has played six matches against Bangladesh. They first hosted Bangladesh across three T20I matches, where they registered three straight victories.

They followed it up by visiting Bangladesh for a three-game T20I series. Bangladesh registered victories in the first two T20Is and succumbed to a loss in the third game. Furthermore, Pakistan also recently registered a win in the first T20I of a three-game series against the West Indies as well.

With the new system working for the side, the Men in Green will hope to be in top form in time for the tri-series and the Asia Cup shortly after.

T20I Tri-Series schedule:

Friday, 29 August – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Saturday, 30 August – UAE vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Monday, 1 September – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Tuesday, 2 September – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:00pm

Thursday, 4 September – Pakistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Friday, 5 September – Afghanistan vs UAE – 7:00pm

Sunday, 7 September – Final – 7:00pm

Also Read: