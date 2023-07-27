Pakistan thump Sri Lanka at home to win second Test by an innings and 222 runs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Noman Ali picked up seven wickets in the second innings

Pakistan have sealed the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka by 2-0. The second Test ended on the fourth day itself despite the fact only 10 overs of play was possible on the second day. Pakistan put up a comprehensive show in the Test match right through while it was disappointing from the home team to not even put up a fight even in their second essay.

The fourth day started with Pakistan enjoying a lead of 397 runs. The visitors played only two overs in the morning and declared after scoring 13 runs with a total of 410 runs in the first innings. Sri Lanka had daunting task in front of them to bat out almost two days and their openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Nishan Madhushka started well too adding 69 runs for the opening wicket.

But one Noman Ali, the left-arm spinner, was introduced into the attack, he sliced through their batting line-up. None of the batters could get his measure and Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals. Noman picked up the first seven wickets to fall in the second innings even as Angelo Mathews showed immense composure and fought the losing battle.

He notched up his half-century as well but with no support at the other end, the veteran was only delaying the inevitable. Noman Ali seemed to be on the verge of creating history but Naseem Shah had other plans. The young pace bowler generated amazing reverse swing to run through the Sri Lankan tail-enders as they were bundled out for just 188 runs in their second innings.

Mathews remained unbeaten on 63 and was left stranded at the other end. None of the last three batters opened their account and all were dismissed bowled thanks to Naseem. Sri Lanka batted for a combined 115 overs in the match while Pakistan made them toil hard for 134 overs in the first innings alone. Pakistan also created a stunning record of beating Sri Lanka at home in Test series for the record fifth time.

Brief Scores

Sri Lanka - 166 all-out (Abrar Ahmed - 4/69) and 188 all-out (Mathews 63*; N Ali 7/70) lost to

Pakistan - 576/5 declared (A Shafique 201, Agha Salman 132*) by an innings and 222 runs.

