Pakistan team won't travel to India for Women's World Cup, confirms PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Saturday (April 19), confirmed that the women's cricket team will not travel to India to play the World Cup. For the unversed, India will host the Women's ODI World Cup later this year. The tournament is set to be played from September 29 to October 26. Pakistan will play their matches at a neutral venue, decided by India and the ICC.

This move from PCB is in line with the agreement that the India and Pakistan teams won't travel to their respective countries whenever they are hosting an ICC event. Team India didn't go to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and played all their matches in Dubai and ended up winning the tournament as well.

Accordingly, the Pakistan Women's team will play their World Cup matches at a neutral venue. Mohsin Naqvi has stated that they will follow whatever was decided when the agreement was made. "Just like India didn't play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and were allowed to play at a neutral venue, whatever venue is decided, we will play. When there is an agreement, it has to be adhered to," Naqvi said.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Naqvi was also happy with the women's team's performance which remained unbeaten right through in the World Cup qualifiers played in Lahore. Pakistan, led by Fatima Sana, won all five matches of the tournament and topped the points table, becomng the first of the two teams to qualify for the tournament proper.

"The team showed how to take home advantage and play like a collective unit. I am happy that women's cricket is doing well now," Naqvi said while also confirming that the PCB will soon announce a special reward for the team.