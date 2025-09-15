Pakistan suspends top official for 'not taking timely action' over no handshake row in IND vs PAK: Reports Controversy has erupted in the ongoing Asia Cup after the Indian team refused to shake hands at the end of the match on Sunday. PCB, meanwhile, has reportedly suspended a top official for not taking timely action on the matter.

Dubai:

Pakistan continues to fret over the no-handshake row in the aftermath of the one-sided clash against arch-rivals India on Sunday in the ongoing Asia Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) asked the ICC to remove the match referee Andy Pycroft to remove from the rest of the Asia Cup. In the meantime, the board has reportedly suspended its top official, Usman Wahla, who is the Director of International Cricket Operations, for not taking timely action on the matter.

According to Pakistani media reports, the PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi took disciplinary action against Usman Wahla, citing failure to take action on the no handshake controversy. For the unversed, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav finished the match with a six and walked away with Shivam Dube without shaking hands with the Pakistan players.

Even the Indian players and the support staff members shook hands amongst them as the entire Indian contingent went into the dressing room and shut the door, even as the Pakistan team and support staff waited for them to shake hands.

PCB's reaction to the matter

In the aftermath of the controversy, it has been understood that the match referee, Andy Pycroft, told the Pakistan captain not to shake hands with the Indian skipper at the toss. In reaction to this, Pakistan have demanded for the removal of Pycroft as match referee from the rest of the Asia Cup.

At the same time, the men in green have also lodged an official complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) against the Indian team for not shaking hands after the end of the match.

Suryakumar Yadav's justification for not shaking hands

In the post-match press conference, Suryakumar Yadav justified not shaking hands with the Pakistan players, stating that they dedicated the win to the brave armed forces of India and also expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam attack victims. "I feel a few things are ahead of sportsmanship. We stand with the families of Pahalgam. And also the brave armed forces during Operation Sindoor. We took a call as we came here to only play. We gave a proper reply. We are aligned with the BCCI and the government," he said.

