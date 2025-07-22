Pakistan suffer embarrassing series defeat to Bangladesh, first time in history Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by eight runs in the second T20I of the series. With that, the Bangla Tigers registered their first-ever series win over Pakistan in the shortest format of the game.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by eight runs in the second T20I of the series at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The Litton Das-led side is in phenomenal form in the shortest format at the moment, winning back-to-back series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. This will give the side plenty of confidence ahead of the T20 World Cup in 2026.

Meanwhile, batting first, the home team posted 133 runs in the first innings. Bangladesh were reduced to 28/4 for one stage, but keeper-batter Jaker Ali played some good cricket, scoring 55 runs off 48 balls. He was well supported by Mehidy Hasan, who made 33 runs. The Bangla Tigers would have expected a better finish, but the wickets fell like a house of cards. Pakistan bowlers had a gun day in the middle, with Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal and Abbas Afridi picking up two wickets each.

Bangladesh win by eight runs

Chasing 134 runs, Pakistan were reduced to 15/5 at one stage, which is embarrassing, to say the least. The Salman Agha-led side was expected to put up a strong show with the bat, but in contrast, they lost wickets in regular intervals. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan ran riot with the new ball, as Pakistan seemed to have no answer to that.

In the middle overs, Faheem Ashraf played to his merit and scored a brilliant half-century. With him being in the middle, Pakistan seemed confident in the chase, but he departed for 51 runs off 32 balls, and the innings fell through. The likes of Afridi and Daniyal supported him for a while, but nothing helped as the visitors suffered a defeat by eight runs.

With that, Bangladesh now won their first-ever T20I series against Pakistan. Meanwhile, following the series defeat, it now needs to be seen if the selectors once again start considering Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheeh Afridi in the shortest format.