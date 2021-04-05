Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan ruled out of South Africa and Zimbabwe tours

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Shadab Khan.

Shadab Khan has been ruled of ongoing South Africa vs Pakistan series and the upcoming Zimbabwe tours after the Pak leg spinner injured himself while batting in the second ODI played in Johannesburg on Sunday night.

The 22-year-old wrist spinner has suffered an 'intra-articular communicated fracture' on his toe; sidelining him for a month; forcing him to miss out rest of the series.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made the announcement on Monday afternoon on its official Twitter handle.

The press release on PCB website read: "Shadab Khan has been ruled out from further participation on the South Africa and Zimbabwe tours after suffering a left toe injury while batting during the second One-Day International that has sidelined him for up to four weeks.

"X-rays conducted following the match revealed an 'intra articular communicated fracture' though there is neither any displacement nor angulation. The injury will be treated conservatively and Shadab will undergo a four-week rehab."