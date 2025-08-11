Pakistan slip in latest ICC rankings after defeat to West Indies in 2nd ODI Pakistan have slipped down a place in the latest ICC ODI rankings, with West Indies making a gain in the rankings. The Windies chased down 181 in the rain-hit game in Tarouba with five wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare.

New Delhi:

Pakistan have slipped down a spot in the latest ODI rankings following their defeat in the second ODI to West Indies on Sunday, August 10. The Windies had levelled the three-match series 1-1 with their five-wicket win in the rain-hit game in Tarouba.

Pakistan, who were ranked fourth, have gone down a place behind Sri Lanka to fifth and have 102 ratings, one less than the Lankan side. The tally is led by India, with 124 ratings to their name. The Men in Blue have not played the format since their Champions Trophy win.

West Indies rise to ninth in the rankings

Meanwhile, the win not only helped the Windies level the series, but also helped them rise a spot to ninth in the ICC rankings. West Indies now have 78 ratings to their name as they went past Bangladesh, who have 77 ratings.

The ninth spot also puts the Windies in the automatic qualification bracket for the ODI World Cup 2027.

Check the latest ICC rankings here:

Position Team Matches Pts Ratings 1. India 36 4471 124 2. New Zealand 38 4160 109 3. Australia 32 3473 109 4. Sri Lanka 39 4009 103 5. Pakistan 34 3465 102 6. South Africa 29 2775 96 7. Afghanistan 25 2279 91 8. England 34 3003 88 9. West Indies 34 2662 78 10. Bangladesh 32 2465 77 11. Zimbabwe 22 1202 55

West Indies beat Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Notably, the West Indies defeated Pakistan in the second ODI after chasing down 181 in the rain-hit fixture in Tarouba. Roston Chase and Justin Greaves played unbeaten knocks of 49 and 26. They put up 77 for the sixth wicket and took the Windies home with 10 balls to spare.

Pakistan had earlier made 171/7 in 37 overs after rain had forced multiple stoppages. The Windies had a revised target of 181 to chase in 35 overs, and they did that with contributions from the middle order.

Captain Shai Hope made 32 from 35 deliveries, while Sherfane Rutherford also made 45 from 33 balls. Earlier, Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck as Pakistan's top order failed in the clash.