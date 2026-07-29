Pakistan set unwanted record after Jayden Seales claims five-wicket haul in West Indies' win

Trinidad:

West Indies battered Pakistan to register a 90-run win in the first Test in Trinidad, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Notably, the visitors were chasing a modest total of 211 runs in the fourth innings, but they were bundled for only 120 runs in a little over 40 overs. Jayden Seales once again starred with the ball, claiming a five-wicket haul, while Justin Greaves and Kemar Roach picked up two each.

Pakistan resumed the fourth day already facing a demanding chase after West Indies had strengthened their position through valuable lower-order contributions. Shamar Joseph and Roach, who had already frustrated the visitors with a resilient eighth-wicket stand, continued to add crucial runs before Mohammad Abbas eventually wrapped up the innings to finish with five wickets.

Although Pakistan managed to prevent the target from growing further, the early advantage quickly disappeared once their innings began. The West Indies fast bowlers struck with precision from the opening overs, reducing the visitors to three wickets down before lunch and placing the chase firmly under the hosts' control.

Opening spell set the tone

Seales made the initial breakthroughs, removing Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais and Salman Agha with disciplined seam bowling. Roach maintained relentless pressure from the opposite end, ensuring Pakistan found no opportunity to rebuild.

The problems deepened after the interval as Greaves continued his impressive match by removing Mohammad Rizwana nd Aamer Jamal. Rizwan made just 11 runs in the middle, while Jamal, who was promoted to bat at 6, failed to open his tally. He was trapped in front after earlier requiring a concussion assessment following a blow to the helmet.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood, nursing a fractured finger suffered during the first innings, delayed his arrival but was visibly restricted when he eventually came out to bat. Limited in his strokeplay, he was unable to provide the resistance his side needed before departing with Pakistan's position already beyond recovery.

Babar Azam remained at the crease longer than anyone else, reaching his 32nd Test half-century while watching wickets tumble around him. His final partnership with last man Mohammad Abbas briefly prolonged the contest, with Abbas contributing an adventurous innings despite batting at No. 11.

The stand delayed the inevitable until the tea session, when Seales ended Pakistan's innings by trapping Abbas leg before wicket with his second delivery after the interval.

The defeat marked Pakistan's eighth successive away loss in Test cricket, extending an unwanted record.

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