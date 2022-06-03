India, Pakistan want to play each other, but can't do anything about it: Rizwan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammad Rizwan | File Photo

Mohammad Rizwan feels that the players from India and Pakistan want to play with each other regularly but can't really do anything about it. Rizwan recently played alongside Cheteshwar Pujara for English county side Sussex.

"Everyone wants to see Pakistan and India play bilateral series or other matches, but the state-level affairs are not in the hands of the players," Rizwan told reporters in Lahore.

Rizwan said he had had some quality discussions with Pujara on the perception of Indian players about being engaged in bilateral cricket with Pakistan.

"I get the impression that players of both sides want to play regularly against each other but we can't do anything," he added.

Rizwan said he had been impressed by Pujara's professional approach and preparations for matches and learnt from him.

"You learn from being with such senior players and I picked up things from Pujara mainly from the way he focuses and concentrates while batting,” he said.

The Pakistan vice-captain said that he and Pujara might be from different countries but were part of a big cricket family.

Pakistan and India only meet in the ICC competitions and last featured in a bilateral white ball series in 2012 while the last Test series between the two teams was played way back in 2007.

They are supposed to meet next in Asia Cup T20 in Sri Lanka in August.

(Inputs PTI)