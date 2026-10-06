Pakistan's merry-go-round with captaincy continue, appoint eighth T20I captain in three years

New Delhi:

Pakistan have brought their established white-ball core back into the national setup for the upcoming home assignments against Sri Lanka and the ODI tri-series featuring England. Head coach Mike Hesson believes that an experienced group is the need of the hour as Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah and Shadab Khan are among the key names selected in both squads announced by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

The selections represent a shift from the younger group Pakistan took to the Asian Games. Sahabzada Farhan, who captained that side, has now been announced as the new T20I captain. He replaces Salman Ali Agha. Now, the strange and interesting fact about the development is that Farhan is Pakistan’s eighth T20I captain in the last three years. The merry-go-round started in November 2023 when Babar Azam relinquished his position as captain.

Shaheen Shah Afridi then took over for the Australia series, before Mohmmad Rizwan was handed the responsibility. It was within a month that Rizwan was removed and Babar was reappointed. That lasted for nearly six months before Babar relinquished it again. Agha was then appointed in March 2025 and now, after well over a year, Farhan takes over.

The return of the seniors

Eight of the most experienced players in the latest squads, that are Fakhar, Shadab, Babar, Shaheen, Haris, Faheem, Naseem and Salman, have featured for Pakistan across major recent global tournaments. They were part of the country's T20 World Cup campaigns from 2021 onward, the 2023 50-over World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

The T20 squad contains six changes from the Asian Games group, with Saad Masood, Haider Ali and Usman Khan among those omitted. There have also been five alterations to the ODI squad that faced Australia at home in May. Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Ahmed Daniyal, Rohail Nazir and Shamyl Hussain have all been left out.

Meanwhile, the selections come after Hesson had indicated an intention to provide greater opportunities to younger and less experienced players. For the forthcoming home fixtures, however, Pakistan have opted for a squad built around players with extensive international experience.

Pakistan T20 squad: Sahabzada Farhan (Capt), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Khawaja Nafay, Maaz Sadaqat, Muhammad Salman Mirza, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan ODI squad: Shaheen Shah Afridi (Capt), Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Ali Agha, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Saad Baig, Sahabzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Razaullah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem.

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