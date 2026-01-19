Pakistan's domestic cricket team break 232-year-old world record, defend 40 runs successfully The ongoing President's Trophy in Pakistan witnessed history as Pakistan TV, stunningly defended 40 runs, pulling off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket. They won the match by two runs, as Sui Northern (SNGPL) got bowled out for 37 runs.

Pakistan TV (PTV) pulled off the lowest successful defence in the history of first-class cricket last week in the ongoing President's Trophy as they broke the 232-year-old world record. They stunningly defended a target of 40 runs against Sui Northern (SNGPL) to win the 15th match of the tournament at the National Stadium in Karachi by two runs.

Sui Northern were chasing a target of 40 runs and were expected to win the game comfortably. But the duo of Amad Butt and Ali Usman picked up four and six wickets respectively to run through the opposition batting line-up. There was no respite for the batters at any stage, as PTV broke the record that was created way back in 1794.

The earlier lowest successful defence in first-class cricket history was the target of 41 runs when Oldfield won by six runs against Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) at Lord's.

Coming back to the match, only one batter, Saifullah Bangash, reached double figures for Sui Northern as he scored 14 runs and the highest partnership of the innings was also of 14 runs for the ninth wicket. The innings lasted for only 19.4 overs as PTV used only two bowlers.

Lowest targets defended in First-Class cricket

Target Winning Margin Bowling Team Batting Team Venue Season 40 2 runs Sui Northern Pakistan TV Karachi 2025-26 41 6 runs Oldfield MCC Lord's 1794 42 7 runs Eastern Province Border East London 1946-47 44 4 runs England Kent and Sussex Lord's Lord's 49 16 runs Kent Sussex Hawkhurst 1825

Fifth instance of the target less than 50 runs being defended in first-class cricket

Notably, this is the fifth instance of a target of less than 50 runs being defended in first-class cricket. Apart from the aforementioned instances, targets of 42, 44, and 49 have also been defended before in FC cricket. Notably, the biggest winning margin among these was registered by Kent against Sussex, who defended a target of 49 to win by 16 runs in 1825.

