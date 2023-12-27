AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Pakistan register embarrassing record despite bowling out Australia quickly on Day 2

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pakistan team.

AUS vs PAK: Australia and Pakistan are locking horns in the second Test of the three-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the Boxing Day Test. After a big win in the first Test, the Aussies are looking to wrap up the series, while Pakistan are still waiting for their 1st Test win Down Under since 1995. What can add more woes to their wait is a record that they registered in the first innings of the second Test.

After Australia went at stumps on 187/3, Pakistan stormed back into the contest with an impressive opening session on the second Day. The Aussies scored 131 runs but lost all seven remaining wickets in the first session of the day. Pakistan managed to restrict the Aussies to 318 but still registered an unwanting record.

Shan Masood's Pakistan leaked 52 extras in the first innings in Australia's 318-run total. They erred with their line and lengths and paid the brunt for it. These many extras are the most conceded by any team at the MCG in a single Test innings. 52 extras are the 6th most conceded by Pakistan in one innings too.

Most extras conceded by Pakistan in single Test innings:

1 - 64 runs by PAK vs SA in 1995

2 - 64 runs by PAK vs NZ in 2021

3 - 58 runs by PAK vs NZ in 2003

4 - 55 runs by PAK vs IND in 1989

5 - 53 runs by PAK vs ENG in 1992

Australia were comfortable at the end of Day 1 of the Test match. They had Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head at the crease when the second day began with Aussies being 187/3. Labuschagne scored a half-century before falling to Aamer Jamal. Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins tried extending Australia's first total but all they could manage was taking them past 300.

