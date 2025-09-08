Pakistan register biggest T20I win over Afghanistan, clinch tri-series ahead of Asia Cup Pakistan clinched the tri-series in the build-up for the Asia Cup that gets underway on September 9. The Men in Green made light work of the Afghanistan team with a record-breaking 75-run win at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

New Delhi:

Pakistan put up a brilliant show in their preparations for the Asia Cup 2025 as they steamrolled Afghanistan for a huge 75-run win in the final of the tri-series that also featured the UAE.

Two days ahead of the tournament, the Men in Green put up a strong performance with Mohammad Nawaz picking up a hat-trick and a five-wicket haul in the defence of 141.

Nawaz weaved his magic with the ball as he picked up his first fifer in the format, becoming only the fifth Pakistani bowler to have achieved the feat. He also picked up a hat trick during a mind-boggling effort of 5/17 in his four overs. Nawaz is also the first Pakistani spinner to have taken a hat-trick in the format.

The 75-run victory is Pakistan's biggest win against Afghanistan in the T20I format, surpassing their previous win of 66 runs against them two years ago.

Biggest wins for Pakistan against Afghanistan (in terms of runs):

1 - By 75 runs in 2025 in Sharjah

2 - By 66 runs in 2023 in Sharjah

3 - By 39 runs in 2025 in Sharjah

Nawaz began his magical work right after he was brought in to bowl. He dismissed Darwish Rasooli LBW on the fifth ball of his first over, before nicking behind Azmatullah Omarzai for a golden duck, while conceding only one run in the over.

He then returned to complete his hat trick in his next over by removing Ibrahim Zadran with Mohammad Haris affecting the stumping. Nawaz did not stop and found another victim, this time trapping Karim Janat in front of the fourth delivery of the over. Nawaz then completed his fifer as he removed the Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan in the 13th over, with Salman Agha holding a catch after colliding with the wicketkeeper Haris.

Soon enough, the Afghans were dismissed for just 66, their second-lowest T20I total. Lowest all-out totals for Afghanistan in T20Is

Afghanistan's lowest T20I totals:

56 vs SA, Tarouba, 2024

66 vs PAK, Sharjah, 2025

72 vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

80 vs SA, Bridgetown, 2010

80 vs ENG, Colombo (RPS), 2012