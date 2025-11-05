Pakistan record highest successful chase in ODIs in Faisalabad, take 1-0 lead in the South Africa series Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, after making a meal of a rather straightforward-looking chase after a 91-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha for the fourth wicket. Pakistan chased down 264 with two wickets remaining.

Pakistan recorded the highest successful chase in ODIs in Faisalabad in a happy homecoming for the venue to international cricket in the series opener against South Africa on Tuesday, November 4. Pakistan made a meal of a 264-run chase despite the 91-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha, keeping the hosts well on course to win the contest. Both teams suffered late collapses, but Pakistan had just enough gas in the tank to last the distance and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

At 191/3 in the 34th over, South Africa were treading nicely for a total close to 300; however, a monumental collapse saw the visitors lose 7/72 in the next 16 overs to concede all the advantage. Corbin Bosch did his best with a run-a-ball but South Africa needed one of the debutants, Donovan Ferreira or Sinethemba Qeshile, to score a meaningful 30-40 to push the side's score beyond the 280-290 mark.

Earlier, the master and the prodigy Quinton de Kock and Lhuan-dre Pretorius, the duo of left-handed wicketkeeper-batters, shared a 98-run opening partnership at over a run-a-ball and it seemed like South Africa were challenging the 300 mark. However, it wasn't to be and the Proteas could muster just 263 runs. Pakistan's innings went through its ebbs and flows, having begun well with an 87-run opening stand before the hosts too lost three quick wickets.

Rizwan, the ex-ODI captain, and Salman Agha, the T20 skipper, both scored fifties as they kept the South African bowling at bay, despite the conditions being a bit slow and not coming on to the bat very well. The duo seemed to be taking Pakistan towards the run-chase before Bosch broke the dangerous partnership. Lungi Ngidi, Bosch and George Linde all combined to take late wickets to delay the inevitable before the new skipper, Shaheen Afridi, provided the finishing touches.

Pakistan's chase of 264 was the highest in Faisalabad in ODIs, taking over 245 back in 2008 against Zimbabwe and the hosts will be keen to seal the series in the second game at the same venue.