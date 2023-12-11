Pakistan recall senior off-break bowler to replace injured Abrar Ahmed for Perth Test against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan's new-found mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the first Test against Australia to be played in Perth starting December 14. The 25-year-old spinner complained of severe pain in his right leg around the knee and left the field during Pakistan's tour game against Prime Minister's XI.

The chairman of selectors Wahab Riaz has named right-arm off-break bowler Sajid Khan as Abrar's replacement for the Perth Test. As per a PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) press release, Sajid will join the team in Perth as soon as "his travel arrangement is finalised".

Notably, Abrar has not been ruled out of the entire series yet. He will remain with the team under medical supervision and continue to undergo rehabilitation.

"Abrar will undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, will continue his road to recovery. He has not been ruled out of the test series yet, but keeping the player’s wellbeing in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second test will ascertain his availability on this tour," the PCB release read.

"Meanwhile, chairman of the selection committee Wahab Riaz on the request made by the team management has approved the name of off-spinner Sajid Khan. Sajid will travel to Perth once his travel arrangement is finalised," it further read.

Sajid has represented Pakistan in seven Test matches and picked up 22 scalps at an average of 37.81. His Test outings have brought a four-fer and a five-wicket haul his way thus far.

Pakistan's squad for the Australia series:

Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Latest Cricket News