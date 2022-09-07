Pakistan pulls off incredible heist; Beats AFG by 1 wicket and pushes IND out of Asia Cup 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PCB Naseem Shah was the man for Pakistan in the last over.

Highlights Pakistan won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first.

Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35.

With Pakistan's win, the men in blue have crashed out of the competition.

Pakistan's Naseem Shah pulled off an incredible heist by striking two consecutive sixes in the last over to hand his team a win against Afghanistan by one wicket. Pakistan has now become the first team to qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022. With this win, the men in blue have also crashed out of the competition.

To start with, Pakistan won the toss and invited Afghanistan to bat first. Afghanistan posted 129 for six with Ibrahim Zadran top-scoring with a 37-ball 35. But if it wasn't for Rashid Khan's late blows, the team would have finished much lower on the scorecard.

Chasing 130, Afghanistan pushed Pakistan to the limits. To start with, the Afghan boys, kept striking at regular intervals and did not let Pakistan run away with the game. Rashid Khan was the pick among the bowlers

Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik and Rashid Khan were the picks among the bowlers for Afghanistan. The trio shared 8 wickets between them.

In the end, the game came down to Pakistan needing 11 runs off the last 6 balls. With just one wicket left, Afghanistan were the favourites to win. But Naseem Shah pulled a Javed Miandad and struck consecutive sixes to win the game for his side.

