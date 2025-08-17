Pakistan players who played in Asia Cup 2022 and are part of squad for upcoming tournament Pakistan have named their squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are the major absentees from the squad. Meanwhile, here is a list of players who were part of Pakistan's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 and are in the team for the upcoming edition of the event.

Pakistan have named their squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 as they gear up for the regional tournament in the UAE. Salman Ali Agha, who was appointed T20I captain earlier this year, will be leading the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup and also for the preceding tri-series against the UAE and Afghanistan.

The biggest headline from the squad is the absence of stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both of whom have been out of Pakistan's T20I squads in recent few series. This will be the first time that Babar will be missing the Asia Cup since making his international debut in 2015.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20I tournament, as it acts as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026. The previous edition, held in 2023, was in the ODI format due to the ODI World Cup later that year.

2022 was the last time the Asia Cup was played in T20I format. A lot has changed for Pakistan since that tournament, with several players missing out. However, there are still a few players who find themselves in the scheme of things for the upcoming regional tournament after three years.

1 - Fakhar Zaman: Fakhar Zaman was a major lynchpin in Pakistan's white-ball squads. However, he did not play a white-ball game since the T20 World Cup 2024, until being recalled into the side for the Champions Trophy 2025 and then also in the T20I side. Fakhar was part of the 2022 Asia Cup and finds himself in the team for the 2025 tournament too.

2 - Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf also played the Asia Cup 2022 and is part of the team for the upcoming tournament. Haris has played the regional tournament in 2022 and 2023.

3 - Mohammad Nawaz: Pakistan star all-rounder Nawaz has been a crucial member of the team in recent times. He has played in four Asia Cups till now, including the 2022 one. Nawaz will hold key for the Men in Green in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

4 - Hasan Ali: Hasan Ali has been in and out of the Pakistan team in recent times. The 31-year-old has played in two Asia Cups and was also a member of Pakistan's 2022 Asia Cup side. He will be looking to show his mettle in the upcoming edition of the tournament now.

Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup and UAE tri-series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.