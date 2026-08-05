Pakistan players in trouble, could face ban for featuring in unauthorised league

New Delhi:

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has warned of disciplinary action against former cricketers who participated in the Asian Legends League in Zambia without obtaining the required approvals.

In a statement issued after the competition began, the PCB said it had taken "serious notice" of the involvement of former Pakistan players in the event, which it described as unsanctioned. The board indicated that players found to have participated without prior clearance would face penalties affecting both overseas league participation and future roles within Pakistan cricket.

"In light of the above, the following disciplinary measures will be taken on individuals found to have participated in the said unsanctioned event without obtaining the requisite approvals from the PCB. A ban of two years from the issuance of any PCB No Objection Certificate (NOC) for participation in approved overseas cricket leagues or events. [And] Ineligibility for any cricketing, coaching, consultancy, mentoring and/or other assignments with the PCB and the PSL for a period of two years,” the PCB statement said.

The board's response came days after the Zambia Cricket Union, the country's official governing body, clarified that the Asian Legends League had not received its approval or sanction as the tournament began on July 30.

Hafeez, Tanvir, Umar back out last moment

According to Cricinfo, the PCB considers the breach to have already occurred. One of the six participating teams, Pakistan Panthers, is made up entirely of former Pakistan cricketers and has already played two matches in the competition.

It is also reported that Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Tanvir and Umar Akmal travelled to Lusaka after signing up for the league but chose not to play once they became aware that the necessary approvals from the International Cricket Council had not been obtained. However, several other former Pakistan players are believed to have featured in the tournament.

The event also includes Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Bangladesh Tigers, Afghanistan Pathans and Asian Stars, with squads representing nine different nationalities. Among the participating cricket boards, the PCB is the only one to have publicly declared their players' participation a violation and announced possible sanctions.

Pakistan Panthers: Sharjeel Khan, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Imran Nazir, Saeed Ajmal, Sohail Tanvir, Yasir Shah, Naved-ul-Hasan, Mohammad Irfan, Zulfiqar Babar, Rahat Ali, Hasan Raza, Yasir Bhatt, Rana Naeem Anwar

Also Read:

Ajit Agarkar can be removed as BCCI's chief selector after Rohit Sharma saga: Report