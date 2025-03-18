Pakistan-origin cricketer Junail Zafar Khan dies on field in Australia Junail Zafar Khan collapsed on the ground during the club-level match and lost his life. The match was being played at Concordia College in Adelaide where games are cancelled if the temperature climbs above 42 degrees Celsius.

Junail Zafar Khan, a Pakistan-origin cricketer, died in Australia after collapsing on the ground during a club-level match. According to reports, the match was being played in extreme heat at the Concordia College in Adelaide where the games are cancelled if the temperature climbs above 42 degrees Celsius.

Khan was playing for Old Concordians Cricket Club and was aged over 40. He was featuring for his club in the clash against Prince Alfred Old Collegians last week on Saturday. Junail fielded for 40 overs first and then was batting on seven runs when he collapsed on the ground at around 4 PM Australian Central Daylight Time (ACDT).

South Australia has been gripped by extreme heat this time around with temperatures crossing 40 Degrees Celsius constantly. Adelaide Turf Cricket Association has laid down the rules stating that the matches will not be played in the temperature above 42 Degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Khan's club released an official statement after his demise and paid their heartfelt condolences to his family. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of a valued member of the Old Concordians Cricket Club, who tragically suffered a medical episode while playing on the Concordia College oval today.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly did not survive. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time," the statement from the club read. Reportedly, Junail Zafar Khan had moved to Adelaide permanently from Pakistan 12 years ago is 2023 for professional reasons.