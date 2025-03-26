Pakistan opener sets unwanted T20I record, becomes first from full-member side to hit new low Pakistan opener Hasan Nawaz set the unwanted record of scoring three ducks in a bilateral series. He became the first cricketer from a full-member nation to feature in the list. Meanwhile, New Zealand won the series 4-1 against Pakistan.

Pakistan opener Hasan Nawaz set an unwanted record in T20I cricket. After a stunning century in the third T20I of the series against New Zealand, Nawaz was deemed as the next big thing from Pakistan, especially when the team suffered immensely in T20 cricket lately but the cricketer ended up registering himself in the list of scoring most ducks in a bilateral series played between two full-member nations of ICC.

The 22-year-old registered back-to-back ducks in the first two T20I matches of his career. In the third, he scored an unbeaten 105 runs, followed by only one in the fourth match and another duck in the fifth and final match of the series. He registered three ducks in the bilateral series, which made him the first cricketer from a full-member nation to feature in this unwanted list.

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in fifth T20I

Pakistan had an awful day on the field in the fifth T20I against New Zealand. Batting first, the visitors were reduced to 52/5 but captain Salman Agha managed to bail the team out with a half-century. However, he had only little support from the other end as Pakistan posted only 128 runs in the first innings. Eight of their players scored in single digits, which was not good enough. For the hosts, James Neesham stole the show with a five-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Tim Seifert wreaked havoc, scoring an unbeaten 97 runs in just 38 deliveries. He looked unstoppable and had support from Finn Allen at the other end, which helped the opener to accelerate well against the Pakistan bowling unit. Courtesy of his blistering innings, New Zealand won the game in just 10 overs and sealed the series 4-1. Seifart was eventually adjudged as the Player of the Match.