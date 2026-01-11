Pakistan offer to host Bangladesh matches in T20 World Cup 2026 if no resolution found Pakistan has offered to host Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 matches after Bangladesh declined to travel to India over security concerns. The ICC is yet to decide, as a meeting is scheduled to take place between ICC chair Jay Shah and BCCI officials on Sunday.

New Delhi:

With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, uncertainty has emerged around Bangladesh’s participation after concerns were raised about travelling to India. The situation has prompted contingency discussions involving multiple boards as the International Cricket Council continues consultations behind the scenes.

Pakistan has now positioned itself as a potential host for Bangladesh’s fixtures should alternate arrangements be required. Reports from Geo Super indicate the Pakistan Cricket Board has conveyed to the ICC that it is prepared to stage Bangladesh’s matches if Sri Lankan venues cannot be secured. PCB officials have stated that all grounds in the country are ready to accommodate World Cup games on short notice.

At the heart of the issue is Bangladesh’s reluctance to tour India, citing security considerations. Talks between the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the ICC remain unresolved, leaving both Bangladesh’s schedule and match locations in limbo.

Bangladesh wrote to ICC, Nazrul issued statement

Tensions reportedly escalated following the release of Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League on instructions from the BCCI. The move, attributed to unspecified developments, is understood to have played a role in Bangladesh’s subsequent decision not to travel.

Bangladesh authorities have made clear that participation will not come at any cost. The country’s government has publicly weighed in, underlining the seriousness with which the matter is being viewed at home.

“We are a cricket-crazy nation and we definitely want to play. But we do not want to play the World Cup at the cost of national humiliation, at the cost of the security of our cricketers, spectators and journalists, or at the cost of the country's dignity,” Bangladesh government sports advisor Asif Nazrul told reporters on Wednesday.

Following dissatisfaction with the ICC’s initial response, the BCB sent a second formal communication outlining specific concerns related to travel and safety. In that correspondence, Bangladesh requested that its four matches scheduled in India be moved to Sri Lanka. The ICC has not yet issued a formal decision, instead asking for additional clarification while refraining from public comment.