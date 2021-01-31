Pakistan name 20-man squad for three-match T20I series against South Africa

Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named a 20-man squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa beginning February 11.

Pakistan are currently engaged in a two-Test series against the Quinton de Kock-led side, winning the first match by seven wickets at the National Stadium here on Friday. The second Test between the two sides will begin from February 4 in Rawalpindi.

The three T20Is will then be played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14.

JUST IN: Pakistan have named a 20-man squad for their three-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning 11 February.#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/j9j1U93sHd — ICC (@ICC) January 31, 2021

South Africa squad: Heinrich Klaasen (captain), Nandre Burger, Okuhle Cele, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Ryan Rickleton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Pite van Biljon, Glenton Stuurman, Jacques Snyman