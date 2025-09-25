Pakistan make comedy of errors, miss out on easy run-out chance to dismiss Saif Hassan vs Bangladesh: Watch Pakistan and their shoddy fielding go hand in hand in cricket. Their poor fielding was on display yet again in the Asia Cup clash against Bangladesh as the players made a comedy of errors and missed out an easy run-out chance to dismiss Bangladesh opener Saif Hassan.

Dubai:

Pakistan and Bangladesh are in the middle of an exhilarating clash in Dubai in the ongoing Asia Cup. With a place in the final at stake, there is no margin for error for either of the teams. However, Pakistan's shoddy fielding was once again on display while defending the modest target of 136 runs as they missed out on an easy run-out chance in the fifth over of the innings.

Towhid Hridoy cut the delivery from Shaheen Afridi to the backward point, where Saim Ayub made a fantastic effort. He dived superbly to stop the ball and in the meantime, there was a huge mix-up between the batters with Saif Hassan running all the way to the striker's end while his partner didn't go for a run.

Ayub did well to get rid of the ball and had a go at the non-striker's end, but the other Pakistan fielders made the basic mistake of not backing up quickly. It wasn't a direct hit, but there was no one to collect the ball and by the time the fielders realised it, Saif Hassan ran back and reached the crease in time. It was shoddy stuff from Pakistan as they couldn't compliment a brilliant effort from Saim Ayub in the field.

Watch the video:

Saif Hassan fails to grab a lifeline

Saif Hassan was extremely lucky in the game against India as he was dropped four times and he went on to score 69 runs off 51 balls with three fours and five sixes to his name. However, he failed to grab a lifeline this time around and got out in the very next over. Haris Rauf dismissed him in the sixth over of the innings to leave Bangladesh reeling at 29/3 as Hassan walked away after scoring 18 runs off 15 balls with a four and two sixes to his name.

