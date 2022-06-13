Pakistan leaves India behind in ICC ODI rankings, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team India slips below Pakistan in ICC ODI rating

Pakistan recently jumped above Team India in the ICC ODI rankings.

The Babar Azam-led team was in the fifth position before the start of the PAK vs WI series. But the 3-0 clean sweep win over West Indies made them climb to the fourth spot with a rating of 106.

On the other hand, India is positioned in the fifth spot with a rating of 105 and 2304 points from 22 matches.

New Zealand top the list with a rating of 125 and 1505 points from 12 matches. England's rating is 124 and stands right below the toppers with 2353 points from 19 matches

Australia and South Africa are in third and sixth positions with a rating of 107 and 99, respectively.

India has played six matches to date, this year against South Africa and West Indies.

India will want to increase their rating and ranking in the points table with a great performance in the upcoming tour of England scheduled in July.