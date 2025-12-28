Pakistan leave out Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi from T20I squad for Sri Lanka series, here's why Pakistan have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. They have left out Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, and Shaheen Afridi from the squad while Shadab Khan has returned to the set up for the first time since June 2025.

New Delhi:

Pakistan have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Notably, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are not picked in the squad, but they haven't been dropped from the team either. The trio is currently featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) for different teams and has been signed for the entire season. Hence, they will skip the series against Sri Lanka next month.

Meanwhile, Shadab Khan has returned to the squad for the first time since June 2025 after recovering fully from the shoulder surgery. The leg-spinner is also featuring in the BBL but will have to represent his country with just over a month left for the T20 World Cup. The series against Sri Lanka will also be crucial for Pakistan as they will be picking their World Cup squad soon after.

Mohammad Rizwan is also playing in the BBL for Melbourne Renegades but he wasn't the part of Pakistan's T20 squad previously. Among other players, uncapped wicketkeeper-batter Khawaja Nafay has earned a maiden call-up to the squad after faring decently for Pakistan Shaheens recently. He has played 32 T20 matches in his career so far, and has scored runs at a strike rate of almost 133.

Salman Ali Agha retains captaincy despite Shadab's return

It was earlier reported after the Asia Cup that Salman Ali Agha would lose his captaincy once Shadab returns. However, Pakistan have retained him as captain as the PCB are aiming for continuity in the set up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka that will be played from January 7 to February 8.

As far as the T20I series against Sri Lanka is concerned, the three matches will be played on January 7, 9 and 11 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium (RDICS) in Dambulla.

Pakistan'S T20I squad for Sri Lanka series: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmad, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq

