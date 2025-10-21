Pakistan knocked out of Women's World Cup 2025, where is Team India in points table? Pakistan have been knocked out of the Women's World Cup 2025 after losing to South Africa in the 22nd match of the tournament. Meanwhile, South Africa have topped the points table for the first time with five wins in six matches so far. What about Team India?

New Delhi:

South Africa registered their fifth consecutive win in the ongoing Women's World Cup today, beating Pakistan by a huge margin of 150 runs in the 22nd match of the tournament. With this loss, Pakistan have been knocked out of the tournament as they have failed to win a single game in six outings so far. They are rooted to the bottom of the points table with two points from the rain-affected matches against England and New Zealand.

Pakistan are the second team to be knocked out of the competition, with Bangladesh being the other. The women in green could only score 83 runs for the loss of seven wickets after they were set a target of 234 runs in 20 overs after multiple stoppages in the run chase. Earlier, South Africa had posted a massive total of 312 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 40 overs.

Meanwhile, South Africa have jumped to the top of the points table with 10 points after six matches as their only loss came at the start of the competition when they lost to England by 10 wickets.

What about Team India?

As far as India are concerned, the hosts are lucky to find themselves in the fourth place despite losing three matches on the trot, against South Africa, Australia and England. They have won only two matches, against Sri Lanka and Pakistan, and lost three, with only four points to show for their efforts. New Zealand's two washout games in Colombo have worked in India's favour as the White Ferns were expected to win against Sri Lanka and Pakistan but they had to contend with a point each.

India still have a chance to make it to the semis, but they will have to beat New Zealand on October 23 (Thursday) to seal their spot in the semifinals. Interestingly, even a loss against New Zealand will not end India's campaign. They will have to beat Bangladesh in their final league stage clash and hope that England beat New Zealand to qualify for the knockouts.

Here's the updated points table of Women's World Cup 2025

Teams Matches Won Lost No Result Points Net Run Rate South Africa (Q) 6 5 1 0 10 0.18 Australia (Q) 5 4 0 1 9 1.818 England (Q) 5 4 0 1 9 1.490 India 5 2 3 0 4 0.526 New Zealand 5 1 2 2 4 -0.245 Sri Lanka 6 1 3 2 4 -1.035 Bangladesh 6 1 5 0 2 -0.578 Pakistan 6 0 4 2 2 -2.134

