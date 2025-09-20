Pakistan hire motivational speaker ahead of Asia Cup 2025 clash against India Under pressure after a heavy loss to India and ongoing handshake controversy, Pakistan hired a motivational speaker ahead of their Super 4 rematch. With captain Salman Agha avoiding the media and ICC backing referee Pycroft, tensions in the camp remain high.

Dubai:

Facing immense pressure both on and off the field, the Pakistan cricket team has brought in a motivational speaker ahead of their crucial Super 4 clash against India in the ongoing Asia Cup. The move comes after a turbulent few days for the side, marked by a heavy defeat to India, media silence, and ongoing controversy surrounding the post-match handshake saga.

Notably, Pakistan were handed a seven-wicket thrashing by Suryakumar Yadav's India earlier in the tournament, a result that seems to have deeply impacted team morale. Since that loss, captain Salman Agha has avoided all media interactions, including the post-match presentation after the Indian game and successive pre-match press conferences.

Tensions escalated after Indian players allegedly refused to shake hands with their Pakistan counterparts, an incident that left the PCB visibly upset. In response, Pakistan lodged a formal complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC), objecting to the handling of the situation by match referee Andy Pycroft.

The PCB requested Pycroft’s removal from their next match against the UAE, even threatening to boycott the game if their demands were not met. However, the ICC stood firm, rejected the request and threats. However, a meeting with Pycroft was arranged. Nevertheless, matters worsened when Pakistan released video footage of Pycroft in conversation with team officials, which is against the ICC rules.

Pycroft named match referee for India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash

Now, the ICC has reconfirmed Pycroft as the match referee for the high-stakes India vs Pakistan clash in the Super 4, further frustrating the Pakistan camp. Meanwhile, Salman has once again skipped press duties, intensifying speculation that he is deliberately avoiding media scrutiny amidst the controversy.

The decision to bring in a motivational speaker mid-tournament, as reported by India Today, is unusual and reflects the growing pressure within the Pakistan camp. While such specialists are sometimes involved in long tours or before major tournaments, their presence during an ongoing competition suggests an urgent need to revive team morale and focus.