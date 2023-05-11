Pakistan go past India in latest ODI rankings after annual update

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan have gone past India in the latest ICC ODI Rankings after the annual update. Pakistan have jumped to the second position in the rankings with 116 rating points. On the other hand, Rohit Sharma-led team India have slipped to the third place with 115 points. Australia have retained their top spot with 118 rating points even as the top three teams in ODI rankings are closely placed at the moment.

Pakistan had reached the top position last week during the five-match ODI series against New Zealand at home after winning the first four matches. However, their numero uno position stayed for less than 48 hours as New Zealand won the final match of the series. Babar Azam and his men needed to whitewash the visitors to stay at the top in the rankings. Nevertheless, the team is at the second place following their brilliant show in the format in the last couple of years.

The latest annual update in the rankings consider all the series completed since May 2020 with series completed before May 2022 weighted 50% while all the subsequent series until now weighted 100%. India lost points for losing their home series to Australia by 2-1 earlier this year.

There is a gap of 11 points between the third and fourth placed teams as New Zealand have 104 points to their name as their points are affected due to the recent 4-1 loss to Pakistan. England, South Africa, Bangladesh and Afghanistan follow respectively in the latest ODI rankings. With a lot of ODIs set to be played ahead of the World Cup in India later this year, there is room for huge changes in the rankings in the coming months.

