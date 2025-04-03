Pakistan fined for third time in four ODIs for slow-over rate Pakistan players have been 5% of their match fees for the slow-over rate against New Zealand in the second ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. It was Pakistan's third slow-over rate offence in the last four ODIs.

Pakistan were fined for an over-rate offence in the second ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side incurred a similar offence in the first match as well. After the repeated offence, Pakistan players were fined 5% of their match fees after Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence.

According to the ICC Code of Conduct, the players are fined 5% of their match fees for each over the team falls short of bowling in the given time. Match referee Jeff Crowe alongside on-field umpires Michael Gough and Wayne Knights, third umpire Paul Reiffel, and fourth umpire Chris Brown levelled the charge.

New Zealand leading 2-0 against Pakistan

After a thrashing 4-1 defeat in the T20I series, Pakistan have continued with the struggle in the ODI series as well. The visitors lost the first ODI match by 73 runs, while the second one by 84 runs. The batting unit has let them down massively in the ongoing three-match series. Rizwan has scored only 35 runs in two matches. Senior batter Babar Azam has scored 79 runs and while Muhammad Abbas has scored 93 runs, which is the highest by a Pakistan batter in the series.

On the other hand, several of the New Zealand cricketers missed the series. The likes of Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry among others were unavailable but yet, the hosts had no trouble in getting the job done against Pakistan.

Following an embarrassing exit from the Champions Trophy and a dismal performance in New Zealand, Rizwan’s captaincy will be closely monitored and it needs to be seen if the keeper-batter retains his position at the helm of things. A decision is likely to be taken after the team reaches Pakistan after the third ODI on April 5.