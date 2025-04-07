Pakistan fined for third successive slow-over rate during third ODI against New Zealand Pakistan lost the ODI series to New Zealand 3-0 after being outclassed by a second-string Kiwi side. Pakistan have been handed a fine of five per cent for their slow-over rate in the third ODI against New Zealand.

The Pakistan team has been fined for its slow over-rate during the third ODI against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has been fined five per cent of their match fees for their third successive slow-over rate.

Pakistan lost the third contest by 43 runs after being bowled out for 221 in the 265-run chase. The Men in Green were whitewashed 3-0.

Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Pakistan were found to be one over short of the stipulated time allowed after allowances were considered. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players' match fees are docked by five per cent for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Chris Brown and Paul Reiffel, alongside third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Wayne Knights, leveled the charge on the team. Pakistan captain Rizwan pleaded guilty to the offence.

Pakistan's white-ball tour of New Zealand ended with just one win in the bag. They had earlier lost the T20I series 4-1 as the new-look team had no answers against the Kiwis. Following their ODI series loss, captain Rizwan rued the chances the team missed.

"I think if you ask any team in the world what they would do on a wet, green pitch after winning the toss on a New Zealand morning before the winters here, they’d say the same," Rizwan said after the loss.

"The conditions that were put in front of us, we all knew that. The problem was that with the new ball, we tried to survive that phase. We tried to get through the initial 10 overs.

"If you look at the way they (New Zealand) played, they were taking wickets with the new ball in the second innings. So, we didn't take the benefit of winning the toss. "If you think we should've batted first after winning the toss, it would've been something completely different because the conditions didn't favor that," he added.