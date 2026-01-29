Pakistan end eight-year drought against Australia, win 1st T20I by 22 runs to take 1-0 lead Pakistan won the first T20I against Australia by 22 runs as they defended 168 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was a comprehensive performance from the home team as most of their players contributed well.

Lahore:

Pakistan defeated Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series by 22 runs to take a 1-0 lead. It was a comprehensive performance from the home team as Australia missed some of their key players, including their captain, Mitchell Marsh. The hosts defended 168 runs as the trio of their spinners kept a leash on the run-scoring, restricting Australia. With this win, Pakistan ended the eight-year drought, having last beaten Australia back in October 2018.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan got off to the worst possible start, losing Sahibzada Farhan on the very first ball of the match. Saim Ayub and Salman Ali Agha then stitched 74 runs for the second wicket before Adam Zampa snaffled both of them in successive overs. Babar Azam, surprisingly, batted at number four while Fakhar Zaman walked out at five, but neither of them could get going at any stage in the innings.

Pakistan stuttered after a brilliant partnership to somehow reach 168 runs in their 20 overs as Zampa finished with superb figures of 4/24 in his four overs.

Australia falter against spinners

Australia didn't have their first-choice players available for this game and that was evident in their batting. Travis Head got them off to a good start, smashing 23 runs off 13 balls but once he got out, it was all one-way traffic. Cameron Green spent some time in the middle, mustering 36 runs off 31 balls, but the spinners tied the visitors down.

The quarter of Shadab Khan, Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Nawaz conceded only 60 runs in 11 overs and picked up four wickets to leave Australia reeling. Xavier Bartlett tried his down the order, smashing an unbeaten 34 off 25 balls but the batters left too much for him to do. Australia could eventually post 146 runs in their 20 overs, falling 22 runs short in the series opener.

