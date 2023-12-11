Pakistan's emerging U19 pace minaret gets perilously close to India batter during wild celebration | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ACC/X Mohammad Zeeshan.

Pakistan's U19 squad for the ongoing ACC (Asian Cricket Council) U19 Asia Cup tournament comprises a few promising pacers who are making headlines courtesy of their performances in the tournament. Among them is a 6 feet 8 inches tall right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan.

Zeeshan emerged as a runaway match-winner in Pakistan's campaign opener against Nepal when he bagged a six-wicket haul, conceding just 16 runs, and ran through their entire batting order. The 17-year-old carried his brilliant performance with the ball in the high-voltage clash against India on Sunday and contributed to his side's eight-wicket victory.

Zeeshan bagged figures of 4/46 during his ten-over spell and never allowed the Indian batters any breathing space.

The tall Pakistan pacer is trending across several social media platforms. One might think that there is nothing unusual about it as he has done exceedingly well with the ball in the tournament thus far.

However, quite interestingly, the Pakistan pacer is hogging the limelight more because of the wild celebration that he unleashed after dismissing India's number three batter Rudra Patel.

The incident happened on the second delivery of the 12th over. Rudra tried to manoeuver an out-swinging length delivery from Zeeshan towards the on-side but ended up getting an outside edge which was safely pouched by Pakistan's captain and wicketkeeper Saad Baig.

An elated Zeeshan jumped in the air with joy and got perilously close to Rudra as he fist-pumped twice to give the Indian an aggressive send-off.

Notably, Zeeshan's spell played a key role in restricting India to 259/9 in 50 overs. In reply, an impressive half-century by Shahzaib Khan (63 off 88 balls) set the foundation of the run chase before an unbeaten hundred (105 off 130 balls) by Azan Awais and a swift fifty (68* off 51 balls) by Saad sealed the deal for Pakistan.

