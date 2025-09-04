Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali cleared of rape charges in UK: Report Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali has reportedly been cleared of the rape charges in the UK due to a lack of evidence. The Greater Manchester Police thoroughly investigated the case but found no conclusive evidence against the cricketer.

New Delhi:

Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali has received massive relief as he has been cleared of the rape charges in the UK. The Greater Manchester Police found no conclusive evidence against the cricketer and have decided not to go ahead with the investigation. Moreover, according to Pakistan news channel Geo News, the Police and the Crown Prosecution Service have closed the case as well.

For the unversed, Haider, 24, was arrested by the police last month after a British-Pakistani woman claimed that the cricketer raped her at a hotel in Manchester. However, Haider Ali was later granted bail on August 8 pending further enquiries. Moreover, with the case now closed, the 24-year-old will also be allowed to resume travel.

Haider Ali was arrested in Beckenham

Haider Ali was in the UK with the Pakistan Shaheens and was arrested in Beckenham, where they were playing their last game on the tour. According to ESPNCricinfo, the incident was alleged to have taken place on July 23 in Manchester. Moreover, the offence carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment in the UK and hence, the charges were taken seriously even by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"After receiving a report on Monday 4 August 2025 of a rape, we have arrested a 24-year-old man. It's alleged that the incident occurred on Wednesday 23 July 2025 at a premises in Manchester. The man has since been bailed pending further enquiries. The victim is being supported by officers," the statement from the Greater Manchester Police read.

PCB provisionally suspended Haider Ali

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also suspended the cricketer and also reserved the rights to take the action on him depending on the result. "Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary," the statement from PCB read.

However, with Haider Ali now cleared of all the charges, the suspension is likely to be lifted. An official statement from PCB is expected soon on the matter as well.

Also Read