Pakistan cricket team hosted private dinner with entry fee $25 in Dallas, claims former cricketer

Pakistan cricket is always in the news for some or the other reasons. The team, led by Babar Azam, is currently in the USA to feature in the T20 World Cup and is gearing up for their opening game against the home team on June 6 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. However, ahead of the encounter, the team has come under the scanner for hosting a private dinner and that too with an entry fee of $25.

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif has claimed, in a talk show hosted by Kamran Muzaffer, that the men in green hosted an event where the fans could meet national team players after paying 25 USD. Latif slammed Pakistan cricket board (PCB) for allowing the players to do such an event when they have gone to participate in a World Cup.

"There are official dinners, but this is private dinner. Who can do this? It's terrible. That means you met our players in 25 dollars. God forbid, had there been a mess, people would have said boys are earning money," Latif said.

Rashid Latif also tweeted the poster of the 'Meet and Greet' event that allegedly happened on June 2 and also accused players of changing their practice session timings to attend these events. "How can you Meet and Greet During and before World Cup ? Why @TheRealPCBMedia allow to do private Dinners ? They change practice timings for participate in commercial Dinners . please focus on cricket and money will come automatically.. entry Fees $ 25.00," Latif wrote in his tweet.

As for the T20 World Cup, after facing the USA in their opening game, Pakistan are scheduled to lock horns against their arch-rivals on June 9 at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York. Their other two matches against Canada and Ireland are on June 11 and 16 in New York and Floria respectively.