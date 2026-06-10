Pakistan cricket in turmoil again? Test captain and coach's future to be decided, new options emerge

New Delhi:

The Pakistan cricket seems to be in turmoil yet again as they are likely to change their Test captain, Shan Masood and Test head coach Sarfaraz Khan after suffering a 2-0 drubbing against Bangladesh in a recent Test series. Masood's job as the captain has been under the scanner for quite some time now. The last Test series that Pakistan won under him was a 2-0 victory in South Africa in October 2024.

The Men in Green have remained winless in their last three series, drawing two and losing the other. Their recent drubbing by Bangladesh away from home sent warning bells to Masood and head coach Sarfaraz, too, a PTI report stated. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to decide on the future of the duo over the weekend, and there remains doubt over whether they will hold on to their positions for the upcoming Test assignments in England and the West Indies.

PCB source reveals Salman Ali Agha could be next Test skipper

A PCB source revealed that T20I captain Salman Ali Agha could be the next captain as the selectors feel he is the candidate to take the reins over from Masood. "The most important decision is about whether Shan Masood will continue as Test captain for the tours of West Indies and England," a PCB source said. "Many selectors and some board officials believe it is time to give Salman Ali Agha the chance to lead the Test side now," the source said, adding that despite Masood's desire to continue, the outcome in Bangladesh could go against him.

Who could take the job from Sarfaraz?

The report added that Sarfaraz is set to hold his position until a new head coach is finalised. Younis Khan is understood to be the frontrunner for the post, while Mohammad Hafeez is another option. "For the time being, it appears that Sarfaraz will remain until a deal is reached with Younis, who has always been a tough negotiator when it comes to holding any post on the board," the official said.

The PCB has not yet finalised the next coach, as Hafeez is another candidate. The PCB has held discussions with both of them. "The situation will become clear by Saturday when the meeting is scheduled, but apparently Mohsin Naqvi wants changes as he is not satisfied with the overall progress of Pakistan cricket," the official said.

Naqvi is also keen to ease the workload on PCB officials currently serving in multiple capacities. Former captains Misbah-ul-Haq and Sarfaraz Ahmed, along with Asad Shafiq and Aaqib Javed, are part of the national selection panel while also carrying out other responsibilities within the board.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson is also involved in the selection process. Meanwhile, the meeting could also see a decision being made on the appointment of the Director of International Cricket.

ALSO READ | Shan Masood leaves captaincy future to PCB after 12 defeats in 16 Test matches