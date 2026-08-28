Pakistan Cricket Board threatens to boycott Lord's Test over broadcast of interview with Imran Khan's sons

London:

Pakistan Cricket Board raised a formal objection with Sky Sports after the broadcaster aired an interview with Suleiman and Kasim Khan, the sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan, during the lunch interval of the first day at Lord's. The programme, presented by former England captain Mike Atherton, focused on concerns over Imran Khan's health and the possibility that his life could be at risk after being imprisoned for three years.

As per Cricinfo, the PCB had contacted Sky before the scheduled lunch break and objected to the planned broadcast. The board also considered a protest in which Pakistan's players would refuse to return to the field for the second session if the interview was shown.

Sky initially postponed the segment following discussions with the PCB. The 18-minute interview was later broadcast, however, and Pakistan's players were already preparing to resume play by the time it ended. They returned to the field at 2.40 pm local time.

Meanwhile, Atherton recorded the interview with Suleiman and Kasim on Wednesday morning inside the Writers' Room at Lord's. Sky had also promoted the conversation in advance of the Test. PTV, which holds the broadcasting rights in Pakistan, did not air the interview.

Imran Khan’s health update

The dispute comes amid increasing concern over Imran Khan's treatment and medical care. Pakistan's Supreme Court last week directed that he be admitted to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad. He was instead taken to the state-run PIMS for a medical check-up before being returned to prison.

Imran Khan's sisters and sons have alleged that the decision breached the court's order and have called for access to his personal doctor.

Atherton is also among 21 former international captains who last week wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seeking proper medical care for Khan in prison. The signatories included former captains from India, Australia, England, West Indies and New Zealand. It followed another letter from 14 former captains in February that received no response from the Pakistani government.

The Pakistan government has since rejected claims that Khan was mistreated or prevented from communicating with family members and lawyers. In a statement to the AP last week, it said Khan had received more than 900 visits from family, lawyers and doctors since his imprisonment in August 2023.

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