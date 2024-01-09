PCB parts ways with Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf.

The Zaka Ashraf-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with its foreign coaching panel comprising Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Andrew Puttick following Pakistan's continued poor run of form in recent months.

Ashraf alongside the chief operating officer, Salman Naseer, are reportedly expected to finalise the settlement with the three coaches.

The trio was a part of the Pakistan team that travelled to India to participate in the 50-over World Cup. The PCB informed the three that their services were no longer needed after the conclusion of the marquee tournament that saw the Babar Azam-led side finish fifth on the points table behind India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand and failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Bradburn, Puttick and Arthur were asked to take responsibility at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after the World Cup debacle but the board soon realised that there wasn't a clause in their respective contracts that could force them into signing up for any role other than the ones they were originally hired for.

While Bradburn had been roped in as head coach, Arthur and Puttick were recruited as team director and batting coach of the senior side during Najam Sethi's tenure as PCB chair in 2023.

"Time to close the amazing chapter that has been Pakistan cricket. Three roles over five years, I am proud of what's been achieved and grateful to have worked with so many outstanding players, coaches and staff," Bradburn posted on social media.

"After some consultations since Mickey is already with Derbyshire and Puttick and Bradburn have found new assignments it was decided to end the matter amicably and release them from their contracts," a PCB official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, Pakistan are currently in New Zealand to play a five-match T20I series against the Blackcaps.