Doha:

Pakistan have defeated India by 48 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. The Abdul Samad-led side produced a dominant show with the bat in the first innings, which India failed to counter, especially after losing a few quick wickets early on. They could never match the required rate and with that, Pakistan confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat first, which was a very clever call, as the surface slowed down rapidly in the second innings. Openers Shamyl Hussain and Maaz Sadaqat stitched a formidable partnership of 66 runs for the first wicket. After the fifth over, Harshit Rana and Shamyl engaged in verbal warfare and that resulted in the opener’s dismissal in the next over. Arguably, Harshit got into his head, which resulted in him departing for 33 runs off 23 balls.

Soon, Harshit got the better of Rohail Nazir, who made a three-ball duck. Later, Hasan Nawaz and Farhan Yousaf played vital knocks, scoring 79 and 56 runs, respectively, as Pakistan went on to post 313 runs on the board in the first innings. Earlier, Sadaqat also scored a half-century, allowing Pakistan to gain momentum. For India, Harshit, Prince Yadav, Vipraj Nigam and Suryansh Shedge picked up two wickets each.

What happened in the chase?

Abhishek Sharma swung his bat well when it came to the chase. However, wickets fell at regular intervals from the other end. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, after flopping in the previous game against Nepal, had the perfect chance to prove his mettle, but the 15-year-old scored only 11. Four balls later, Ayush Badoni departed for a duck as India were put under immense pressure.

Abhishek took over the charge, but Tilak, on the other end, was struggling to make the ends meet. While Abhishek kept the scoreboard ticking, Tilak was playing dot balls and that put pressure on the opener. He tried to ease the scoreboard pressure, but eventually got out for 70 runs off 42 balls. Sooner rather than later, Kumar Kushagra, Rinku Singh and Suryansh Shedge joined him in the dressing room, having scored 2, 6 and 3 runs, respectively.

After that, Tilak and Shahbaz Ahmed stitched a valuable 112-run partnership. Shahbaz managed to hit one odd ball for a boundary, while Tilak kept struggling and relying on singles and doubles. Shahbaz hit 56 runs off 49 balls, while the Hyderabad batter took his time and took the game deep.

Since he was still in the middle, there was still hope for India until the end, but the chances looked bad. Tilak eventually scored 100 runs off 149 balls, but it wasn’t enough, as Pakistan won the match comfortably.

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