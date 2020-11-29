Pakistan captain Babar Azam accused of sexual harassment

Image Source : AP File photo of Babar Azam.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam could be in deep trouble after a woman has accused him of sexual exploitation over 10 years, reported Pakistan media. The woman, whose identity is not ascertained yet, said in a press conference that the 26-year-old batsman has known each other from school days and were in love. She claimed that Azam promised to marry her while also making her pregnant.

The woman claimed that the Babar, who is currently away from the country on New Zealand tour, had promised to marry her in 2010 and also eloped in 2011 for court marriage but his behaviour changed after he shot to fame after becoming part of the Pakistan cricket team.

So this lady has made accusations against Babar Azam "he promised to marry me, he got me pregnant, he beat me up, he threatened me and he used me"

Video courtesy 24NewsHD pic.twitter.com/PTkvdM4WW2 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) November 28, 2020

The woman also accused Azam of physically assaulting her while also threatening to kill her. She further claimed that Babar was not from a well-to-do family and she took care of his financial expenses in the early days of his career.

Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to react on the issue.

