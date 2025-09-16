Pakistan cancels press conference ahead of do-or-die UAE clash in Asia Cup 2025, claims reports It seems that Pakistan are fuming after the ICC rejected their demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft over the no handshake controversy in the Asia Cup. They have decided to cancel the pre-match press conference ahead of the clash against the UAE.

Pakistan has cancelled its pre-match press conference scheduled later today ahead of its match against the UAE in the ongoing Asia Cup. Their latest step has sparked massive speculation of a boycott amid tensions with the International Cricket Council and Asian Cricket Council.

Notably, PCB is fuming after the Indian team didn't shake hands with the players at the end of the match on Sunday (September 14). Suryakumar Yadav smashed the winning six and walked away with Shivam Dube as the Indian players shook hands among themselves and shut the door of the dressing room on the Pakistan team players who were waiting to shake hands with the men in blue.

Pakistan also lodged an official complaint against the Indian team while also demanding the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft, who asked the Pakistan captain, Salman Ali Agha, not to shake hands with the India skipper at the toss. However, the ICC officially rejected their demand earlier today, stating that Pycroft had no role in the no handshake saga and that he only conveyed what was told to him by the ACC officials on the ground.

Pakistan team spotted training ahead of the UAE clash

Amidst reports of the Pakistan team cancelling its press conference, it has also been reported that the players were spotted training ahead of their must-win match against the UAE on Wednesday (September 17). It is a virtual knockout between the two teams and the winner will qualify for the Super Four round.

As reports stated earlier, if Pakistan decides to pull out of the match against the UAE, then they will be knocked out of the Asia Cup as well. In this case, UAE will create history as they will make it to the next round of the continental event for the first time in history.

