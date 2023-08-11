Pakistan can become No.1 ODI team before Asia Cup 2023, Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam

Australia are at number 1 position in the latest ICC ODi Rankings with 118 points. Pakistan are at the second place only two points behind while their arch-rivals India are at the third position with 115 points. India and Pakistan are set to face each other in ODIs for the first time since 2019 World Cup next month on September 2 and in all probability on September 10 as well during the Asia Cup.

Interestingly, Pakistan have a great chance to face India as the number one team in ODIs next month. The Men in Green are scheduled to face Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka starting from August 22 to August 26. If Pakistan manage to win this series 3-0, then they will Australia to become the number 1 team in ICC ODI rankings with 119 points.

What if Pakistan loses at least one game of the series?

However, there are repercussions for Pakistan even if they lost a single game. If they win the series by 2-1 margin, they will lose a few crucial points and go below India in the ICC rankings. In this case, India and Pakistan will be tied at 115 points but the Men in Blue will move ahead in terms of decimals. In case, Pakistan lose the series by 1-2 margin, they will go down to third position with 111 points.

While Pakistan are the favourites to win the series, Afghanistan are also no mug in white-ball cricket at the moment. While it is highly unlikely, if Afghanistan manage to win the series 3-0, Pakistan will further lose their points and go down to 111 even as they will stay on third rank. However, in this case, Afghanistan will jump to the fifth position for the first time. Even if Afghanistan win the series 2-1, they will pip Bangladesh to climb to seventh position while a 3-0 win will see them go past Bangladesh, South Africa and England.

