Pakistan boycott Asia Cup clash against UAE over handshake row with India: Report Pakistan cricket team has decided to boycott their final group game against the UAE in the Asia Cup. The controversy had erupted after India decided not to shake hands with their players at the end of the match on Sunday (September 14).

Dubai:

Pakistan has decided to boycott their final group game against the UAE in the Asia Cup following the recent handshake controversy against India. They had demanded the removal of the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, alleging that he took the side of India over the handshake row in the clash against India.

However, according to a report in Geo News, Pakistan's demand was rejected by the ICC even though it was reported earlier that a middle ground was eventually found. However, the PCB instructed the national team to remain in their hotel and not proceed to the venue for the match against the UAE. Players were told to stay inside their hotel rooms, effectively confirming the team's decision to boycott the encounter.

The match was scheduled to begin at 8 PM IST, and the UAE team had already left for the stadium. Meanwhile, ICC match referee Andy Pycroft has reached the Dubai international stadium to officiate in the match, but with the latest step from the Pakistan cricket team, the match is set to be cancelled.

It is also understood now that the PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi will be holding a press conference soon and this is when things are expected to get official in this regard.

What will happen now?

Pakistan will now be knocked out of the Asia Cup as the UAE will be awarded full points. This was the do-or-die clash for both teams to make it to the Super Four clash, and with Pakistan deciding not to play the match, the UAE will qualify for the next round. For the unversed, India have already qualified for Super Four with wins over UAE and Pakistan in their first two group stage matches.

