Pakistan bowlers crush Oman in Asia Cup 2025, batters lacked character ahead of marquee clash vs India Pakistan beat Oman by 93 runs in their Asia Cup 2025 opening match in Dubai. The bowlers produced a terrific show after a half-century from Mohammad Haris in the first innings. Meanwhile, despite the win, Pakistan need to improve with the bat before the India tie.

Dubai:

Pakistan picked up a comfortable 93 run win over Oman in their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bat first, stating that they want to put the scoreboard pressure on a much-weaker opponent on paper. However, opener Saim Ayub, who is touted as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket, failed to establish any authority as he departed for a golden duck.

Other opener Sahibzada Farhan managed to score 29 runs, but that wasn’t impressive either as he batted at a strike rate of 100. Batting at number three, Mohammad Haris was the only batter to show any kind of intent. He made an impact as well, scoring 66 runs off 43 balls. Other than him, no Pakistan batter could do much against Oman. Fakhar Zaman, who batted at number four, is usually known for his aggressive batting, but he too made just 23 runs off 16 balls.

A struggling batting unit ended up posting 160 runs on the board in the first innings. When it came to the chase, the Pakistan bowlers ran rampant, bundling Oman for 67 runs. Even though they picked up a comfortable win, there are multiple areas that the team management needs to address ahead of the blockbuster clash against India on September 14.

What needs to change vs India?

For Pakistan to even compete against the powerhouse India, the team needs to bat aggressively in the middle. Ahead of the Oman match, head coach Mike Hesson noted the importance of playing an attacking brand of cricket, but that was nowhere to be seen in the middle. The Indian batters prefer to play aggressively, and that can put Pakistan under tremendous pressure.

The bowlers will also be put to the test. The Indian batting unit is much stronger, and it won’t be easy for them to pick wickets at regular intervals. Pakistan’s intent and attitude will matter the most while playing against India, who are the strongest side in the Asia Cup.