Pakistan beat South Africa for first time in home ODI series after Abrar Ahmed's spin magic Pakistan defeated South Africa for the first time in a home ODI series after their 2-1 victory over them in the recently-concluded series in Faisalabad. Abrar Ahmed starred with 4/27 in his 10 overs in the clash at the Iqbal Stadium.

Pakistan have ended their long-awaited wait for an ODI series win over South Africa at home as they finally clinched one in 2025 with a 2-1 victory over a second string Proteas side. Pakistan defeated South Africa in the third ODI at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad after hunting down a meagre 144 with seven wickets in hand.

The Men in Green chased down the target with a record number of 149 balls to spare, their biggest win (by balls) against South Africa in the format. Saim Ayub had an impressive time with the bat as he scored 77, his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the series as the hosts wrapped the contest in quick time.

While the batters did their job, it was Abrar Ahmed who wrote the script for the victory as he put a brilliant performance with the ball. He took 4/27 in his 10 overs as he combined his guile and accuracy with extraordinary economical spell.

The visitors were going well with youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius and the returning Quinton de Kock having put up 72 for the opening wicket, but then began a collapse, which turned ugly.

T20I captain Salman Agha removed Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi before Abrar came to the party. The leg-spinner took four of the next eight wickets to fall with new ODI captain Shaheen Afridi and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz taking two each too.

Abrar took apart the middle order with South Africa falling like a pack of cards. The leggie removed the likes of Rubin Hermann, Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch and Matthew Breetzke to bowl the visitors out for 143.

The batters then came to the party and despite losing Fakhar Zaman for a duck, they did not lose their way. Babar Azam got a fine start and made 27 before his run-out, while Ayub went on to make 77. Mohammad Rizwan scored an unbeaten 32, while Salman made an unscathed five to take the team home.

This was Pakistan's first ODI series win over South Africa at home. The Men in Green had won the series opener by two wickets before losing the second one by eight wickets.

South Africa had won two ODI series in Pakistan before this and this was their first ODI assignment in the nation after 18 years.