Pakistan bans young cricketer Hamza Nazar for two years for disciplinary regulations

New Delhi:

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended young all-rounder Hamza Nazar for two years after an inquiry found that he provided misleading information and failed to disclose important details during a visa application process.

The ban prevents Hamza from taking part in all domestic and international cricket activities during the suspension period. Along with the two-year cricketing ban, the PCB has also imposed a fine of PKR one million on the player for violating its disciplinary regulations.

Notably, the action followed an investigation into details submitted by Hamza in a visa application handled through the PCB. The board determined that the all-rounder did not provide complete and accurate information and withheld material facts during the process. To examine the matter, the PCB appointed a three-member inquiry committee. Hamza was given an opportunity to present his explanation and respond to the allegations before the committee reviewed his submissions and the available evidence.

PCB issues statement in regards to Hamza’s ban

After completing its assessment, the committee submitted their findings and recommendations to the PCB. The board then reviewed the report before deciding on disciplinary action against the player.

“Following a detailed review of the committee’s findings, the PCB decided to suspend Hamza Nazar from all forms of domestic and international cricket for a period of two years and impose a fine of PKR one million,” PCB’s statement read.

The PCB further said that they consider cases involving inaccurate information and non-disclosure of facts as serious breaches of conduct expected from individuals associated with Pakistan cricket.

“The PCB takes matters involving misrepresentation, non-disclosure and the submission of misleading information extremely seriously. Such conduct is inconsistent with the standards of honesty, professionalism and responsibility expected from individuals associated with Pakistan cricket. The PCB will not allow any individual to tarnish the reputation of the Board, Pakistan cricket or the millions of supporters who follow and cherish the game,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the suspension comes as a major setback for Hamza, who had emerged as one of Pakistan's promising young domestic players. His performances in the domestic circuit had reportedly placed him under consideration for a spot in Pakistan's squad for the recent two-Test tour of the West Indies.

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