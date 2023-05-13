Pakistan appoint new head coach ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Grant Bradburn and Mickey Arthur

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced Grant Bradburn as their new head coach for the next two years. This is a crucial year for the Men in Green with Asia Cup and World Cup set to be played. Even as the standoff over Asia Cup continues, PCB has backed Bradburn to come good for the side who will also head to coaching panel for the next couple of years. Interestingly, he was Pakistan's fielding coach from 2018 to 2020 and has also worked as Scotland's head coach previously.

"I am delighted to name Grant Bradburn as the head coach of our men’s side. Bradburn joins the side with plethora of coaching experience. After having worked with our men’s side before and at the National Cricket Academy, he understands our culture and philosophy of cricket well and is an ideal candidate to take our team forward.

"After the announcement of Mickey Arthur as team director, Bradburn’s appointment is another step in our endeavours of putting together a highly qualified coaching panel so our players can benefit from their experiences and dominate world cricket in all three formats," PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said of the appointment.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed head coach Grant Bradburn is excited to join the Pakistan team and is looking forward to the challenges ahead. He is also excited to work with Mickey Arthur who was recently appointed Team Director of Pakistan.

"It is a great honour for me to work with the highly talented and skilful side like Pakistan as a head coach. We have been working hard on our raising our game and are eager to showcase our growing skills. Mickey Arthur and I are excited to support, challenge and develop our players. The New Zealand series has been valuable to get game time and create clarity of roles, culture and brand to win.

“We have raised the bar of expectation and we will keep challenging our players. The process has started and our players are agreeing to take these challenges head-on. ODI cricket has evolved and our agreed expectations are aligned to being the best in the world. We have mutually agreed with our players they are capable of higher team scores, even when setting totals. There has been immediate positive signs during this series and this group of players is determined to continually improve, to put ourselves into contention to win major events," he said.

