Pakistan appoint new captain, announce ODI and T20I squads for New Zealand tour after Champions Trophy debacle Pakistan have announced their T20I and ODI squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour. The squads have changed drastically after the Champions Trophy debacle as Mohammad Rizwan is not the T20I captain anymore while Shadab Khan makes a comeback as well.

Pakistan have announced ODI and T20I squads for their upcoming tour of New Zealand. After the Champions Trophy debacle, Pakistan have appointed Salman Ali Agha as their captain in the shortest format of the game while Mohammad Rizwan remains the skipper in the 50-over format. Salman has also been named the vice-captain of the ODI squad.

The selectors have rewarded the performers in the domestic circuit as the T20I squad has three uncapped players - Abdul Samad, Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Ali. Meanwhile, Akif Javed and Ali are part of the ODI squad even as openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub were not considered on medical advice.

Fakhar is recovering from a left lower intercostal muscle sprain, while Saim Ayub fractured his right ankle on the South Africa tour and is yet to fully recover. Aqib Javed will remain the head coach of the Pakistan team for the New Zealand tour. The PCB will search for a permanent head coach and is likely to finalise a candidate by the end of the series against New Zealand. Mohammad Yousuf has been added as the batting coach for the tour.

Pakistan squads for New Zealand tour:

T20I squad - Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Samad, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Nawaz, Jahandad Khan, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair Bin Yousaf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim and Usman Khan

ODI squad - Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir

Player Support Personnel - Naveed Akram Cheema (team manager), Aqib Javed (interim head coach), Azhar Mahmood (assistant coach), Mohammad Yousuf (batting coach), Mohammad Masroor (fielding coach), Cliffe Deacon (physiotherapist), Drikus Saiman (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Butt (analyst), Irtiza Komail (security manager), Dr Wajid Ali Rafai (team doctor), Syed Naeem Ahmad (media and digital manager) and Sergio Basil Mullins (masseur).

New Zealand tour schedule:

16 Mar – first T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch

18 Mar – second T20I, University Oval, Dunedin

21 Mar – third T20I, Eden Park, Auckland

23 Mar – fourth T20I, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

26 Mar – fifth T20I, Sky Stadium, Wellington

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier

2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton

5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui